Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,109,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

