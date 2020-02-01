Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.73.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,109,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?