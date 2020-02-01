Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $170.23 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 53,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

