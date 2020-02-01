Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $174.00 at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $170.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

