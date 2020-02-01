Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $195.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,109,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

