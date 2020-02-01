Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

MSFT stock opened at $170.23 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,139,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Risk Tolerance