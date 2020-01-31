Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $168.40 and last traded at $168.18, with a volume of 16851726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.46.

The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.37.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

