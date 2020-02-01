Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.73.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,109,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 367,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 551.6% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $6,359,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

