Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Microsoft stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,255.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 329,454 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.4% in the second quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 10,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

