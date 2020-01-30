MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $158.39, with a volume of 4209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.54.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

