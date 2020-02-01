MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading Up 5.7%

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 123,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 78,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

