Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q4 guidance at $1.59-1.67 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MAA opened at $136.64 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

