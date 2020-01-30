Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.

MPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

