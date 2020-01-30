January 30, 2020
Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.56. Midas Gold shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 138,647 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $151.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Midas Gold (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

