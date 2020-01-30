Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

MBCN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $161.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

In related news, Director Robert W. Toth bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

