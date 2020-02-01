Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of MSEX stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. 1,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

