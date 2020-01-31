Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSBI. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $649.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

