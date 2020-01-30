Midway (ASX:MWY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY)’s share price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.85 ($1.31) and last traded at A$1.88 ($1.33), 36,532 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.90 ($1.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.53. The company has a market cap of $162.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.08.

Midway Company Profile (ASX:MWY)

Midway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports wood fiber products to the producers of pulp, paper, and associated products in Japan, and China. The company primarily offers hardwood and softwood woodchips. It also provides planation management services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in North Shore, Australia.

