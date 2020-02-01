MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOFG. ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

