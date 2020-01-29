MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Up 56.4% in January

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 138,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $538.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

