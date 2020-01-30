Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MIST opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $4,563,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,951,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 692,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,920 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $8,824,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,294,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels