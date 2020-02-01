Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,951,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 22,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $360,920.35. Insiders have purchased a total of 692,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,920 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,294,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,824,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

