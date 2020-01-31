Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $47.37. 6,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.65. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6,530.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

