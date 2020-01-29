MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 39.5% in January

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNDO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,776. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 24.37%.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection