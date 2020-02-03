MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MNDO remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Friday. 19,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.50.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

