Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.00

Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.68), with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $202.97 million and a P/E ratio of 31.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Mind Gym’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Mind Gym (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

