Minds Machines Group’s (MMX) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MMX opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.38. Minds Machines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

In other Minds Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan purchased 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($138,121.55).

About Minds Machines Group

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

