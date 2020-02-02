Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.95

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $16.70. Mineral Resources shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 1,287,473 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of A$15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59.

About Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

