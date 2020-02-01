Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of MTX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

