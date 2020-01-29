Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 16.9% in January

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on NERV. ValuEngine cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 278,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $312.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.67. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

