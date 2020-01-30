Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$24.50 to C$25.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust traded as high as C$24.96 and last traded at C$24.88, with a volume of 12100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.90.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The stock has a market cap of $907.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.49.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

