Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 643,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on MGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

