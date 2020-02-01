Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of MGEN stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $55.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 360,746 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

