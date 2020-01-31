Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.60, 4,069,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,978,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 360,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

