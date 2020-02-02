Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading Down 14.2%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) fell 14.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75, 4,651,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,768,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGEN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

