Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $130.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.44.

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.44. 8,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

