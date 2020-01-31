Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 5.4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.09, 114,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 215,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,261,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $457,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

