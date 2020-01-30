MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS MVLY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035. MISSION VY BANC/SH has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MISSION VY BANC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About MISSION VY BANC/SH

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?