Mitek Systems (MITK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) will be announcing its Q1 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $374.73 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

