Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Posts Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Mitek Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 768,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.36.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MITK. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

