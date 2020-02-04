Mitek Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,529% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 680,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $339,000. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.13 million, a P/E ratio of 135.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.40. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

