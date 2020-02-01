Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Receives GBX 215 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.33 ($2.52).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday.

MTO traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 132.90 ($1.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.42. The firm has a market cap of $486.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

