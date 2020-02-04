MITSUBISHI CORP/S (MSBHY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.26 billion during the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 3.29%.

OTCMKTS:MSBHY opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

