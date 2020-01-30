MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. MiX Telematics has set its FY20 guidance at ZAR 0.42-0.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $324.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

