MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ZAR0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of ZAR2.10-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.MiX Telematics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

