Mizuho Reaffirms Hold Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.69. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,177,000 after acquiring an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?