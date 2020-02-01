Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,400.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,150.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN traded up $138.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,811.88. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

