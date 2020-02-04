MKS Instruments, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $109.43 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $1,375,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks