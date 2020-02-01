MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $119.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 59.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 133,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

