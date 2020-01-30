MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.49 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.14-$1.49 EPS.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $108.85. The company had a trading volume of 57,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $119.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

